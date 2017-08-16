Obama's Response to Charlottesville Violence the Most Liked Tweet of all Time

Former President Barack Obama's Twitter response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend is officially the most liked tweet ever.

Obama posted a series of tweets Saturday quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela in the wake of clashes between white supremacists and neo-Nazis and protesters. "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion," the first tweet read. "People must learn to hate, and if they learn to hate, they can be taught to love ... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite," he continued.

The initial tweet was liked 2.73 million times and retweeted more than 1.1 million times as of late Tuesday.

Twitter confirmed to TIME that the post became the most liked tweet in the company's history and it's the fifth most retweeted tweet ever.