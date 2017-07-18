Mission Accomplished II: The Rose Garden rally where Trump prematurely celebrated the 'death' of Obamacare (Video)

In May of this year, Donald Trump and Republicans invited the media to a celebration in the Rose Garden of the White House to mark what Mike Pence called "the beginning of the end of Obamacare." Despite the fact that the GOP's American Health Care Act had only passed the House of Representatives by a narrow margin earlier that day, Trump took the opportunity to declare it an "unbelievable victory," to describe President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act as 'dead' and to, as he put it, 'brag' about the Republican healthcare plan and how confident he was that he was "going to get this passed through the Senate."

Looking back at his comments some two and half months later, on the day when the US Senate's second attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed, it seems all the boasting during that PR stunt has come back to haunt them in much the same way as George W. Bush's premature 'mission accomplished' declaration shortly after the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Below this video clip of the May 4, 2017 Rose Garden event are some quotes from Trump's superlative spewing remarks that day.

"This is, make no mistake, this is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it. Make no mistake."

"I mean it. And coming from a different world and only being a politician for a short period of time -- how am I doing? Am I doing okay? I’m President. Hey, I’m President. Can you believe it? Right? I don’t know, it’s -- I thought you needed a little bit more time. They always told me, more time. But we didn’t."

"This is a great plan. I actually think it will get even better [in the Senate]."

"What we have is something very, very incredibly well-crafted."

"This unbelievable victory -- wasn’t it unbelievable? So we don’t have to say it again. But it’s going to be an unbelievable victory, actually, when we get it through the Senate."

"We want to brag about the plan...how good it is, some of the great features."

"This has really brought the Republican Party together, as much as we’ve come up with a really incredible healthcare plan. This has brought the Republican Party together. We’re going to get this finished."

"A lot of people said, how come you kept pushing healthcare, knowing how tough it is? Don’t forget, Obamacare took 17 months. Hillary Clinton tried so hard -- really valiantly, in all fairness, to get healthcare through. Didn’t happen. We’ve really been doing this for eight weeks, if you think about it. And this is a real plan. This is a great plan."

"We won and we’re going to finish it off. And we’re going to go on with a lot of other things, and we are going to have a tremendous four years and maybe, even more importantly, we’re going to have a tremendous eight years. But we’re going to start off with just a great first year."