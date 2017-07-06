Trump's 'voter fraud commission' may have violated law

Trump’s voter fraud commission may have violated the law by ignoring federal requirements governing requests for information from states, several experts on the regulatory process told The Hill.

Experts say the failure to submit the request to states through the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) violates a 1980 law known as the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA). They also say the failure could be significant, since states could argue it means they are under no obligation to respond.

“If the commission gets heavy-handed with them, it seems to me that the states are within their right to say, 'No, we don’t have to respond because you didn’t go through [OIRA],'” said Susan Dudley, a former OIRA administrator who is now director of the GW Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia for extensive information last week on their voters, including full names and addresses, political party registration and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state who heads Trump’s election commission, defended the request on Wednesday and said media reports that it has been rejected by dozens of states are overheated.“At present, only 14 states and the District of Columbia have refused the Commission's request for publicly available voter information,” Kobach, aRepublican, said in a statement issued through the Pence’s office. Stories that suggest a larger number are fake news, he added.Kobach, a prominent anti-immigration activist, is vying to become Kansas’s governor next year. On Monday, a watchdog group filed a complaint alleging that Kobach is using his position atop the election panel to promote his campaign.