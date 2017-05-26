Newsvine

John Boehner: Trump has been 'complete disaster'

Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 11:49 AM
Donald Trump's time in office has been a "complete disaster" aside from foreign affairs, fellow Republican and former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said at an energy conference.

The former Ohio congressman said he has been friends with Trump for 15 years but never thought he would occupy the White House.

And while he praised Trump's aggressive steps to challenge the Islamic State militant group and other moves in international affairs, he was highly critical of the Trump's other early efforts.

"Everything else he's done has been a complete disaster," Boehner said at the energy conference in Houston on Wednesday, according to the energy publication Rigzone.

A spokesman for Boehner confirmed the comments.

