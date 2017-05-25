Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump's Revised Muslim Travel Ban. Will He Throw Another Temper Tantrum?

The last time Trump publicly lost it over his revised travel ban was when a federal judge in Hawaii froze the executive order that shut down Visa issuance for six Muslim majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — for 90 days while blocking refugees for a 120 days. This order was tamer than Trump’s first executive order, which was protested at airports after the administration temporarily banned refugee entry from all those countries and Iraq. Despite the softening, a Maryland federal court also joined in blocking Trump’s revised ban, and now, the Fourth Circuit Court of appeals has upheld that court’s nationwide injunction.

Trump is currently surrounded by other heads of state at the NATO summit (and seemingly jostling them around to get a better place in line), but oh boy, he’s going to be upset about this.

Meanwhile, the ACLU is currently celebrating what many see as a victory against Trump’s harsh immigration policies.