UK Foreign Secretary: 'All sorts of plaster falling off the ceiling' in Trump White House, but impeachment won't effect special relationship with US

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK’s so-called “special relationship” with the US would be unchanged were President Donald Trump to face impeachment.

During an appearance on ITV’s ‘Peston on Sunday’, Johnson said: “We often disagree, but the fundamentals of our relationship are extremely strong.

“At all sorts of levels it is an incredibly dense and intricate relationship on intelligence sharing.”

“But my strong impression is that there’s all sorts of plaster falling off the ceiling as a result of the style of his government.”