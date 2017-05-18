Newsvine

Do you agree with Trump? No politician in history treated worse or more unfairly and he's the victim of the single greatest witch hunt in American history

Current Status: Published (4)
By Carloz
Thu May 18, 2017 12:52 PM
"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly," Trump said at the US Coast Guard Academy Commencement ceremony in New London Connecticut on May 17th.

The next day he tweeted the following about Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein's appointment of former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as a special counsel to investigate possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian interference in the election:

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

Do you agree with his assessment?

