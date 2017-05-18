Dead: Roger Ailes, Disgraced Fox News founder and ex-CEO

Roger Ailes, the man who created, crafted and led Fox News until he departed last year amid allegations of sexual harassment, has died. He was 77.

In addition to founding America’s most successful right-wing news station, Ailes was notorious for using underhanded tactics in order to stifle critics and competitors. This, combined with the sexual harassment allegations that eventually resulted in his ouster from the company, led to a considerable decline in his public image, as well as for the perception to take hold that a toxic work culture had developed within Fox News. Earlier this month it was reported that sexual harassment settlements have already cost the company $45 million.

Since departing Fox, Ailes has worked in an unofficial capacity with President Donald Trump.