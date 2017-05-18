Newsvine

Carloz

 

About Welcome / Bienvenido - http://carloz.newsvine.com/ Articles: 1268 Seeds: 12682 Comments: 56089 Since: Aug 2008

Dead: Roger Ailes, Disgraced Fox News founder and ex-CEO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Carloz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 7:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Roger Ailes, the man who created, crafted and led Fox News until he departed last year amid allegations of sexual harassment, has died. He was 77.

In addition to founding America’s most successful right-wing news station, Ailes was notorious for using underhanded tactics in order to stifle critics and competitors. This, combined with the sexual harassment allegations that eventually resulted in his ouster from the company, led to a considerable decline in his public image, as well as for the perception to take hold that a toxic work culture had developed within Fox News. Earlier this month it was reported that sexual harassment settlements have already cost the company $45 million.

Since departing Fox, Ailes has worked in an unofficial capacity with President Donald Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor