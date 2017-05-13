Obama's White House Counsel: The Principal Witness Against Trump is Himself

“As scandals-in-the-making go, this one may become famous for featuring the President as the principal witness against himself: he seems committed to uncovering any cover-up,” Obama White House Counsel Bob Bauer observed in Lawfare.

The case for this is laid out from one self-inflicted wound to the next. Here’s a section to highlight because it has bearing on the future and on the evidence that might be brought against Trump, “The President has drawn attention to the possibility that he has some material—some evidence—bearing on those conversations, which will certainly be of interest in any future inquiry into this dismissal. Mr. Trump’s threat to deploy these ‘tapes’ unless Mr. Comey refrains from giving his side of the story is highly imprudent.”

Those tapes Trump threatened Comey with will most likely be subpoenaed in any investigation into the President and his firing of James Comey — if they exist at all.

Trump basically took to Twitter and waved a big red flag at the bull, even pointing the bull to his vulnerable spot —- all the while thinking that he was beating the bull, showing the bull who’s in charge.

Trump then went on NBC and opened himself up to allegations listed in the charges of impeachment against Nixon — a point made by Obama’s deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu early Friday morning.