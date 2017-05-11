The Republican Plan To Remove Trump

Republicans are slowly but surely contemplating the politics and mechanics of ridding themselves of Trump.

Some Republicans have the advantage of principled concerns about Trump. Others will see their problem in purely political terms, given the strength of Trump Republican voters. All will be looking for the easiest way out. And all would vastly prefer President Pence.

The Republican establishment is already there. Mike Pence is everything they could hope for. Supply-side tax cuts, anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-Obamacare, military muscle-up, it’s the full package. They’re in the “when and how” stage already.

“When and How” are the big questions. No one knows what will hit next. But there are things to watch for. Keep an eye on the polls. Then watch key senators. McCain and Graham will move first, Snow, Flake, Sasse and others won’t be far behind. Others are more careful. Watch Grassley, Cassidy and Kennedy. Ultimately Orrin Hatch will be decisive.

Among House Members, group-think and discipline are more pervasive. They won’t be opinion leaders, and ultimately will be late to the party. But Republicans are moving in the direction of solving the nation’s Trump problem and installing Mike Pence even now.