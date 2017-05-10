Trump and Nixon: Watergate prosecutor says 'obvious parallel'

Nick Akerman, who served as an assistant prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force, has broken down the similarities and differences between yesterday's events and Nixon's firing of the prosecutor investigating the Watergate break-in.

"The obvious parallel to the October 1973 Saturday Night Massacre is that the President is firing the person in charge of an investigation into himself," Akerman says.

But he says there are also several differences.

First, the Watergate Special Prosecution Force was an ad hoc group, and when Archibald Cox was fired by Nixon, people wondered if the investigation itself would be dissolved. The FBI is a permanent institution, and there is no risk it will vanish.

Akerman argues that Cox had a cleaner record than Comey, who he says broke protocols on several occasions throughout the investigation into Clinton's emails.