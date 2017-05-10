Trump's approval rating sinks, near new record low as even base support shrinks

President Donald Trump's approval rating has once again neared a new record low, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Grads boo Betsy DeVos as commencement speaker

The new survey found that just 36 percent of registered voters approve of the president's job, with 56 percent saying they disapprove.

"There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers," the assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll Tim Malloy said.

"The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump's first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump's honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away," he added.

Other findings from the Quinnipiac poll show the president losing support from key groups in his base. Independent support for the president dropped 9 percentage points from 38 percent approval to now 29 percent.

Trump's support from white voters with no college degree also dropped to 47 percent after reaching 57 percent approval last month.

While the majority, 58 percent, don't approve of the media's coverage of Trump, a larger percentage, 68 percent, disapproved of Trump's treatment of the press.