Trump Responds to Paris Louvre Attack, Urging U.S. to 'Get Smart' - Europe Not Amused

Trump responded to the failed attack in Paris with his trademark understatement. Europe is not amused.

A soldier shot and wounded a man wielding a machete near the Louvre museum in Paris, prompting French authorities to open a terrorism investigation.

Trump responded:

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Feb. 3, 2017

It is difficult to divine Mr. Trump’s thinking at times, but safe to say “get smart” in this case most likely means accepting his policies.

For their part, Europeans aren’t taking well to the new American president.

President François Hollande of France, in a defense of the European Union that Mr. Trump has disparaged, said on Friday that European countries that wanted to forge bilateral ties with the United States had to “understand that there is no future with Trump if it is not defined in common.”

Then there are the Germans:

Wow. New cover of Der Spiegel, Germany's top newsweekly. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) Feb. 3, 2017