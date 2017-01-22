Kellyanne Conway joined Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press" Sunday January 22, 2017 where they discussed the inauguration, Sean Spicer's first press conference as Press Secretary and finally the "Women's March" and the difference of crowd sizes. Kellyanne Conway and Chuck Todd spar back and forth on a number of issues, including "alternative facts."
Watch Trump's post-truth era hit new low: Kellyanne Conway calls White House falsehoods 'alternative facts' (Video)
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:30 AM
