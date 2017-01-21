From Amsterdam to Antarctica, millions turn out worldwide in solidarity with Washington women's march, one day after Trump's inauguration

From Capetown to Tokyo and Dublin to Melbourne, more than 2 million activists inspired by the Women's March on Washington turned out worldwide Saturday in a show of solidarity a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

More than 670 marches were planned worldwide, according to the organizers' website, which says more than 2.5 million marchers in all were expected to protest.

Long before the sun rose in Washington on the first full day of the Trump administration, marchers were already on the streets in the Australian cities of Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney with a variety of messages, some supporting abortion rights, some pressing for women's equality and some driven chiefly by an anti-Trump message. There's even a march planned in Antarctica.