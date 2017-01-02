Russian President Trump? Minority President Trump? Twit? Vote for the best nickname for the incoming US leader

1. Since Vladimir Putin's minions worked so hard to get him in: Russian President Trump (Президент России Трампа)

2. Since he praises anti-American dictators like Kim Jong Un, Bashar al-Assad and, of course, Putin: Traitor-in-Chief

3. Since Hillary Clinton actually won a majority of the votes: Minority President Trump

4. Again, since Hillary Clinton actually won a majority of the votes: Electoral College President Trump

5. In hope that the country survives until 2020: Four-Year President Trump

6. Since he seems addicted to trolling on Twitter: Twit

7. Since a lot of American's feel this way: Not My President