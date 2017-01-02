Newsvine

Carloz

 

About Welcome / Bienvenido - http://carloz.newsvine.com/ Articles: 1262 Seeds: 12697 Comments: 55799 Since: Aug 2008

Russian President Trump? Minority President Trump? Twit? Vote for the best nickname for the incoming US leader

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Carloz
Mon Jan 2, 2017 10:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Source

1. Since Vladimir Putin's minions worked so hard to get him in: Russian President Trump (Президент России Трампа)

2. Since he praises anti-American dictators like Kim Jong Un, Bashar al-Assad and, of course, Putin: Traitor-in-Chief

3. Since Hillary Clinton actually won a majority of the votes: Minority President Trump

4. Again, since Hillary Clinton actually won a majority of the votes: Electoral College President Trump

5. In hope that the country survives until 2020: Four-Year President Trump

6. Since he seems addicted to trolling on Twitter: Twit

7. Since a lot of American's feel this way: Not My President

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor