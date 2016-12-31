Twitter Melts Down over 'Treason' of Trump Praising Putin After US Response to Russian Cyberattacks

Donald Trump found himself in a precarious position Thursday after President Barack Obama imposed additional sanctions on Russia for its alleged efforts to interfere with the U.S. election, and in an even more awkward spot when Russian president Vladimir Putin responded Friday by refraining from any reciprocal retaliatory action—apparently awaiting friendlier relations with the incoming administration. But instead of standing with the current U.S. president, Trump decided to use his platform to praise the former K.G.B. official, who is believed to have personally orchestrated multiple acts of cyber-warfare against the country Trump will soon lead.

On Friday afternoon, Trump did two things in response to Putin’s decision not to retaliate against U.S. diplomats in Russia. First, he tweeted a response celebrating the intelligence of the Russian president. “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!,” the future leader of the free world wrote to his 18 million followers. Second, after tweeting his pro-Kremlin missive, Trump pinned the tweet to his profile, ensuring it is the first thing seen by anyone viewing his account. It appears to be the first time Trump has ever used the feature.

Just to make sure nobody missed it, Trump also posted the tweet as a graphic on Instagram.

Journalists and other foreign policy experts on Twitter responded accordingly.

Some Twitter users questioned whether Trump had committed an act of treason with his tweet.