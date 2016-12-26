Fraternal Order of Police demands Amazon remove Black Lives Matter merchandise

The largest police union in the U.S. demanded that Amazon remove a shirt from a third-party vendor that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Fraternal Order of Police wants the online retailer to follow Walmart and remove a shirt that sports the words “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” across the chest, The Guardian reported Friday. Walmart removed the shirt from its store after the union called it “offensive.”

Canterbury sent a letter Tuesday to Walmart CEO Douglas McMillon, asking the company to remove the “offensive” shirts from the store.

“I urge you to prohibit the use of the use of the Walmart name and website for the retail sale of these products,” the letter read.