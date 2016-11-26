Watch Cuban leader Raul Castro announce Fidel Castro's death on state television (Video)

Translation:

Dear people of Cuba, With deep sadness I inform our people, the friends of our America and the world, that today, 25 November 2016, at 10:29 in the night, the commander in chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, has died.

In accordance with the will of comrade Fidel, his remains will be cremated.

In the early hours of tomorrow, Saturday 26, the organizing commission of the funeral, will give our people detailed information about the organization of the posthumous homage that will be paid to the founder of the Cuban Revolution.

Ever onward to victory!