New York Times responds to Trump's latest threat to sue: 'We welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight'

Donald J. Trump threatened to sue The New York Times for libel on Wednesday night in response to an article that featured two women accusing him of touching them inappropriately years ago, but the newspaper defended its reporting and told Mr. Trump’s lawyer that “we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight.”

The threat of legal action comes as the Trump campaign has been ensnared in controversy after the release of a video last week that showed the Republican nominee for president demeaning women and bragging about being able to force himself on women without consequence. During a presidential debate on Sunday night, Mr. Trump said that it was just “locker-room talk” and that he never did those things.

Mr. Trump told The Times that the allegations of the two women were false and his lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, demanded that the newspaper retract the story and issue an apology.

In his letter, which was addressed to The Times’s executive editor, Dean Baquet, Mr. Kasowitz said that The Times’s article was not properly investigated and that it included false and malicious allegations. A failure to retract the story, he wrote, “will leave my client with no option but to pursue all available actions and remedies.”

Mr. McCraw responded that The Times did what the law allows in publishing the story and that if Mr. Trump thinks that people who criticize them should be silenced, he would be happy to take the matter to court.