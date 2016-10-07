'The only thing worse than Donald Trump's comments are the people who should be standing up to him but instead do nothing.' Katie McGinty

Among the reactions to Donald Trump's lewd comments about women was this one from Katie McGinty, a Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.

Katie McGinty, who is running against Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), called Trump’s talk about women some of the “most appalling and despicable I’ve ever heard.”

"The only thing worse than Donald Trump's comments are the people who should be standing up to him but instead do nothing. Pat Toomey likes to say he'll stand up to Donald Trump, but every time something like this happens, he runs and hides,” McGinty said.

Toomey has not endorsed Trump for president. His campaign tweeted a statement from the senator on Friday evening saying that "Trump's comments were outrageous and unacceptable."

Indiana Senate hopeful Evan Bayh is the rare Democratic candidate who's largely stayed away from Trump-fueled attacks; he is running in a red state that Trump is likely to win in November. But even Bayh felt compelled to condemn Trump's lewd remarks and tether his Republican opponent, Rep. Todd Young, to the GOP nominee.

"Republicans and Democrats alike can agree that the attitude towards women on display in this recording is deeply disturbing and has no place in our society," Bayh said in a statement Friday. "This isn't politics. It's basic decency. But this is someone my opponent fully supports."

Young said in a statement that "Donald Trump's terrible comments were beyond offensive."

Hillary Clinton called Trump’s remarks “horrific” and said, “We cannot allow this man to be president.” On the campaign trail, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, a senator from Virginia, said Trump’s 2005 remarks make him “sick to my stomach.”

“I’m sad to say that I’m not surprised. I should be. I should be surprised and shocked,” Kaine told reporters, according to NBC. “I’m sad to say that I’m not.”

Mike Pence ducked reporters when the Trump video was published.