Taking beer on tap to a new level, Belguim opens world's first beer pipeline

Brussels, Sept 20: It’s no longer a fantasy in the Belgian city of Bruges, where the world’s first beer pipeline opened last week. The two-mile pipe connects the Halve Maan brewery in the city’s historic center with a bottling plant in the suburbs.

It’s a practical solution to the logistical nightmare of having trucks thundering daily through the narrow cobbled streets of a medieval town, the brewery said.

The pipeline means the brewery can stay in its current location within the town center, where it has been brewing for the past 500 years.

The pipeline is 3,276 meters (2 miles) long, and runs 34 meters (111 feet) below the surface at its deepest point. Roughly 4,000 liters of beer, enough to fill 12,000 bottles, flows through the pipeline in an hour.