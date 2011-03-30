Scott Walker Peeved That NYT Refuses to Publish His Op/Ed

Yesterday, Scott Walker posted a press release on the Governor's website, with the grandiose lede "The One Opinion Piece the New York Times Didn't Want You to Read." In the first paragraph he explains that while he has "introduced his reforms to balance the budget and protect middle-class taxpayers," the NYT has printed "at least seven editorials, op-eds, or columns" in which they have "repeatedly used its editorial pages to opine on the reforms." Apparently, however, the NYT declined to print Walker's piece, and boy is he miffed.

Sadly, it's pretty obvious why the Times declined to print the piece. In 12 paragraphs, Walker alternately whines about his persecution by liberals and trumpets his grandiose vision of himself as savior of all that "true" Americans hold dear. I've heard less trash talk and whining on school playgrounds during recess. But to summarize Walker's apparent bid to nominate himself for the next Nobel Peace Prize, so that you don't have to read it yourself, I've pulled a few highlights.