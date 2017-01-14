Polls show that even before inauguration, Trump's 'honeymoon' over

As a developer and a reality TV star, Donald Trump seemed to believe there was no such thing as too much publicity.

Already, as president elect, he’s finding that’s not so.

Trump is still a week away from being sworn in as president, but judging by the latest polls, he’s already started to wear out his welcome.

In the weeks immediately after the election, Trump got a small, but noticeable, boost in polls.

His efforts to prod Carrier Corp. to keep at least some jobs in Indiana got a lot of favorable attention — even if the numbers were less than he claimed. Independent voters, in particular, seemed to like the unifying tone he set with his speech on election night.

Two months on, that glow has worn off, and Trump’s standing with the public has returned to his normal, which is to say widely abnormal for any other newly elected president.

Only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s transition so far, according to the latest Gallup figures, released Friday. A poll earlier in the week by Quinnipiac University pegged the number even lower — only 37% approved of Trump in that survey.

The decline in Trump’s standing has been especially notable among the voters with the least attachment to either party: His approval among self-identified independents has fallen from 46% a few weeks ago to 33% now, Gallup found.

Two numbers stand out from the Quinnipiac poll: Since November, Trump has lost ground on the share of voters who think he has good leadership qualities and those who think he has good judgment.

In either case, Trump stands far below the norm for a new president. In Gallup’s surveys, for example, 68% of Americans approved of Bill Clinton’s transition just before he took office, 61% approved of George W. Bush and a whopping 83% approved of Barack Obama.